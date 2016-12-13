Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursery nurse from Stratford has been caught with a stash of cocaine, £55,000 cash and guns destined for London’s criminal gangs.

Police raided the home of Toni Gibbons, 28, in Bisson Road as part of an undercover operation into organised crime.

They found an AK47 assault rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver - along with more than 160 rounds of ammunition. The officers also recovered nearly two kilograms of cocaine, which varied in purity between 80 and 90 per cent, and around £55,000 in cash.

Gibbons was wearing Prada trainers, a Rolex watch and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag when she was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 by offices from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command.

Her accomplice Ayiab Mahmood, 33 of Warwall Road, E6, was arrested three days later on Friday, September 9.

Gibbons pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property and being concerned in supplying Class A drug. She was sentenced on Monday, December 12 to three-and-a-half years’ behind bars at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Mahmood pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing expanded ammunition, possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate, possessing a Class A drug with intent, possessing criminal property and being concerned in supplying Class A drugs. He was sentenced, to a total of 12 years’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Steve Meechan, of the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “This was a complex investigation, driven by a wealth of intelligence sourced and secured by Trident officers, targeting organised criminal gangs, actively involved in the illegal supply of firearms.

“The high powered weapons and ammunition recovered in this case were destined for London’s criminal fraternity including those involved in gang violence. I have no doubt that removing them from circulation has prevented death or serious injury.

“Trident officers will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to disrupt and detect such criminality.

“The substantial custodial sentence handed down to this defendant today, should act as a significant deterrent to those involved in all aspects of gang-related crime.”

