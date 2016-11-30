Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents from Poplar have been charged with murder after their baby died from severe injuries.

Doctors alerted police after three-month-old Rifat Mohammed was admitted to hospital suffering from critical injuries. He was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital but died from his injuries on July 5 just hours after his parents appeared in court accused of assaulting him.

Mohammed Miah, 36, and Rebeka Nazmin, 31, both of St Leonard’s Road, Poplar, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 18 each charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of child cruelty.

At court the GBH charges were withdrawn and replaced with charges of murder and causing the death of a child. The child cruelty charges against Rebeka Nazmin were withdrawn.

A trial date has been set for Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Old Bailey.

