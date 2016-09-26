Login Register
Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder

Raymond Sculley of Sherman House is accused of killing the 31-year-old who was found dead by All Saints DLR station near East India Dock Road

Police at the scene of Zdenek's murder

A man from Poplar has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Zdenek Makar, who was found dead by All Saints DLR station.

Raymond Sculley, 29, of Sherman House, was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 26, accused of killing Zdenek in East India Dock Road on Wednesday, September 21.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who were arrested on Friday, September 23, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Both are due to return to a police station in east London during early October.

Zdenek was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight on Wednesday. His death reportedly followed a row at nearby Perfect Fried Chicken.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died from head injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

Zdenek, who was born and raised in Czech Republic, worked for events company Harbour And Jones.

A statement from the company published in The Guardian said: “Described by his team as ‘a man with a big heart’, Zed was a dedicated and committed employee who was well-liked by colleagues and will be sadly missed.

“On behalf of both our organisations, we offer our sincere condolences to the family at this very sad and difficult time. Support is being given to Zed’s friends and colleagues.”

Recently Published

Friends of Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar raise £15,000 for his family

The Go Fund Me page receives thousands of pounds in donations that will be used to fly the 31-year-old’s body home to Czech Republic

