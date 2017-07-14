Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poplar Baths has been recognised at an award ceremony celebrating the best of London’s architecture.

The swimming pool and leisure centre beat other finished buildings including Spitalfields Studios and the Brunel Museum in Rotherhithe in the Conservation And Retrofit category at the New London Awards 2017.

The Grade II listed building in East India Dock Road reopened in July 2016, 30 years after it closed its doors.

It was refurbished by Guildmore in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, Historic England and Pringle Richards Sharratt Architects and includes an Art Deco entrance lobby, a sports hall, a 25m main swimming pool, a learner pool and a cafe.

Poplar Baths reopens after closing its doors nearly 30 years ago

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs, said: “It was a special moment last year when Poplar Baths came back into use after 30 years.

“The community gained back a first class swimming pool and sports facility.

“Being recognised for its quality design and build is a proud moment for the council.”

The New London Awards recognise the best in architecture, planning and development across the capital, including new and proposed projects, and winners are selected by a jury of international experts.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook