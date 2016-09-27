Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Political cynicism gives Isis their new recruits

East London activist hopes the 'voices of reason' can drown out the clarion call of the terrorists

Fatima Zaman

Disillusionment with politics in the UK is fuelling extremist ideology, according to an east Londoner in a speech at an international summit in Canada.

Fatima Zaman said it was important to recognise the scale of discontent in order to understand how groups like Isis found recruits.

The 23-year-old, who works with the Kofi Annan Foundation was speaking at the One Young World Summit in Ottawa, Canada.

The civil servant said: “Irrespective of the type of terrorist organisation, extremist ideology is fuelled by discontent, social fragmentation and a disillusion with the political order of the day.”

She said she was compelled to tackle extremism following the 7/7 bombings in London.

Positive stories

She said: “There is an onus on the media and society to drown out extremism by amplifying the voices of reason, using positive stories to defeat extremism and by offering a better alternative narrative.

“The extremists state that being British directly contradicts being Muslim and that the two identities should always be at war. But the great thing about being British is tolerance for other cultures, understanding of difference and respect for culture.

“There is so much diversity in the UK and we as a nation celebrate our differences. It’s particularly important for me to highlight my different identities and show how I am comfortable with being both British and Muslim.”

The One Young World Summit brings 1,300 young leaders from around the world together to discuss global issues resulting in pledges made to be acted on throughout the year.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Policewoman who helped London 7/7 bombings victims retires

PC Liz Kenworthy hands in her uniform 11 years after she assisted victims of the terrorist attack when she was caught up in the explosion at Aldgate

Related Tags

In The News
Terror
Politics
Events
7/7 bombings

Most Read in News

  1. London
    Further interest rate cut could see first-time buyers in London save more than £1,000
  2. Politics
    Political cynicism gives Isis their new recruits
  3. Poplar
    Friends of Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar raise £15,000 for his family
  4. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
  5. London
    London housing supply outlook ‘increasingly worrying’, says JLL

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham owners step in to calm frazzled nerves
  2. London
    London housing supply outlook ‘increasingly worrying’, says JLL
  3. Poplar
    Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. London
    Further interest rate cut could see first-time buyers in London save more than £1,000
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter