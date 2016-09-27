Political cynicism gives Isis their new recruits

Disillusionment with politics in the UK is fuelling extremist ideology, according to an east Londoner in a speech at an international summit in Canada.

Fatima Zaman said it was important to recognise the scale of discontent in order to understand how groups like Isis found recruits.

The 23-year-old, who works with the Kofi Annan Foundation was speaking at the One Young World Summit in Ottawa, Canada.

The civil servant said: “Irrespective of the type of terrorist organisation, extremist ideology is fuelled by discontent, social fragmentation and a disillusion with the political order of the day.”

She said she was compelled to tackle extremism following the 7/7 bombings in London.

Positive stories

She said: “There is an onus on the media and society to drown out extremism by amplifying the voices of reason, using positive stories to defeat extremism and by offering a better alternative narrative.

“The extremists state that being British directly contradicts being Muslim and that the two identities should always be at war. But the great thing about being British is tolerance for other cultures, understanding of difference and respect for culture.

“There is so much diversity in the UK and we as a nation celebrate our differences. It’s particularly important for me to highlight my different identities and show how I am comfortable with being both British and Muslim.”

The One Young World Summit brings 1,300 young leaders from around the world together to discuss global issues resulting in pledges made to be acted on throughout the year.