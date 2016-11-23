Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer is in hospital after being repeatedly stabbed in a Bow alleyway while on duty.

Emergency services swarmed the area near the Bow Bells Pub in Bow Road after the plain clothes officer was knifed on Tuesday, November 22.

He is part of a Specialist Crime and Operations Unit and had been deployed on a pre-planned operation. He was attacked by three boys and one girl, thought to be in their late teens, at about 9.20pm and stabbed three times.

They then ran of and may have been involved in another incident nearby, outside Devons Road DLR Station, where they threatened a motorist with a knife. He managed to drive off and reported the incident to police.

The London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service were called and the officer, aged in his 40s, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and have appealed for information.

It is believed the group may have been out socialising in the area prior to the attack and may not have known the victim was a police officer. The incident is not being treated as terrorist related.

Temporary Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Martin, from Specialist Crime and Operations, said: “Fortunately, the officer is recovering well in hospital, as his injuries could have been a lot worse.

“I’d like to appeal for any information or witnesses to the attack that took place. If you saw or heard anything that may help us catch the people responsible then please get in touch.”

One male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook