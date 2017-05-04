Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A policeman has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he lied about a car crash in Poplar to protect his brother.

PC Miladur Khan, 30, attached to the East Area Command Unit, had repeatedly told police he was driving a car that was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Burdett Road on June 29, 2016.

However, CCTV showed that PC Khan was not the driver and, when this was put to him, he admitted that he had not been driving but was trying to protect his brother Mured Khan.

He was interviewed under caution and charged with perverting the course of justice on July 1, 2016.

PC Khan pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, May 2, and has been bailed for sentencing on Tuesday, May 30.

The Metropolitan Police said he remains on restricted duties and a decision will now be made about whether to suspend him. Once criminal proceedings are finished, an internal misconduct review will take place.

His brother Mured Khan, 26, of Stepney Way, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 12.

He was disqualified for driving from six months and fined £200, as well as being made to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook