Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A policeman has been sentenced to six months in prison after he admitted perverting the course of justice by lying about a car crash in Poplar.

PC Miladur Khan, 30, had repeatedly insisted that he was the driver of a car that was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Burdett Road on June 29, 2016.

However, when CCTV footage of the crash proved he was not the driver, PC Khan admitted he had lied to try and protect his brother Mured Khan.

PC Khan, attached to the East Area Command Unit, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, May 30, after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice at the same court on Tuesday, May 2.

He has been suspended from duty and a special case misconduct hearing will now take place.

Mured Khan, 26, of Stepney Way, Whitechapel, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 12.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £200, as well as being ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook