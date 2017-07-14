Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for an 18-year-old man after a teenager was stabbed and attacked with a noxious substance in Newham.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the head, neck and thigh and had a substance, thought to be ammonia, thrown in his face during the attack at around 5pm on Wednesday, April 12.

He was taken to hospital and released the next day.

A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been charged.

Police want to speak to Omar Windross, 18, in connection with the attack.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information that might help police is asked to call Newham CID on 020 8217 7515, or the police via 101.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

