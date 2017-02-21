Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers investigating an assault near The O2 in Greenwich which left the victim with a serious head injury have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

In the early hours of Sunday, February 12, police were called to the walkway from The O2 after reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man unconscious. He was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, both aged 21, were arrested at the North Greenwich Underground station in connection with the incident but police want to speak to a third man.

He is described as being olive-skinned, aged in his mid 20s, with black hair that is long and slicked back on top and shaved at the sides. He was wearing black clothing.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image released, or anyone who has any information about the incident, are urged to contact police in Greenwich via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC .

One of the 21-year-olds is currently bailed to appear at Woolwich Crown Court in March. The second was bailed by police until a date in late March pending further inquiries.