Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace in connection with a sexual assault in a Canary Wharf spa.

The incident happened between 12.40pm and 1.20pm on December 16 at the unnamed spa in Cabot Place.

A man entered the venue and requested a massage. He then exposed himself before sexually assaulting the woman before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as of Asian appearance, about 6ft tall of slim build with dark hair. He was wearing a white shirt, dark suit trousers, a light coloured jacket and trainers - he was also carrying a dark rucksack.

Officers from Tower Hamlets are still investigating and want to hear from anyone who recognises the man shown in the image or who has information that could assist the investigation.

People should contact Tower Hamlets police via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can tweet information via @MetCC .