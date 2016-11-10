Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Newham have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a stabbing at the Royal Docks.

On Saturday, October 15, police were called shortly after midnight to the outside of Crown Plaza Hotel on Western Gateway in London Docklands. A 39-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital and later discharged.

Earlier that evening, the victim was sitting on a bench next to the hotel when he had an altercation with another man after he was accused of looking at his girlfriend. He was stabbed with a black handled knife in the stomach. The suspect and his two friends then left towards Silvertown Way.

The first suspect is described as a medium built Asian man, aged in his early 20s, 5ft 7ins tall. He wore earrings, a red T-shirt with a logo of a boat and a black jacket. His hair was shaved at the sides.

The second suspect is described as a medium built Asian man, aged in his early 20s and 5ft 9ins tall. He wore a white T-shirt and a black jacket.

PC Faye Cook, from Newham Borough, said: “We are keen to identify the two men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call Forest Gate CID on 020 8217 5820 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.