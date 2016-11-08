Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the murder of Luther Edwards in Bethnal Green have released images of two men they wish to identify and speak with.

The 31-year-old was knifed in the heart outside the tube station on Friday, July 29 just before 10.35pm after he got involved in an altercation following a boxing event in York Hall.

He was attacked by numerous people and then chased across Cambridge Heath Road. He was found by emergency services collapsed on the forecourt of a petrol station at the junction with Old Ford Road.

Police have already arrested eight men on suspicion of murder and are now seeking the public’s help to identify two more suspects.

They have launched an appeal to discover the names and whereabouts of two men caught on camera at York Hall at about 8.30pm on the evening of Luther’s murder.

They are both described as black men, both aged in their mid-20s and wearing dark coloured trousers and tops. One of the men can clearly been seen wearing a hat with a white motif on the front.

Detectives are also urging anyone who was in York Hall at around 11pm that night or anyone who was within the immediate vicinity who has not spoke to police to come forward as they may hold vital information.

They are keeping an open mind about any motive at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said:

“It has been three months since Luther’s murder and his family have been left devastated by his lost which has been compounded by the fact that the person or persons responsible have yet to be caught.

“Luther was at this event to watch a friend box and there were a number of other boxers who brought those they know to the venue, so I am convinced that someone will know the two men we are seeking to identify.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses since the murder and the information that has been provided has greatly assisted our investigation but it is of paramount importance that anyone who has yet to come forward and speak to us does so immediately.

“I believe that the answers lie in the local community and someone knows the person or persons responsible for denying Luther’s two children from ever seeing their father again.

"I want to specifically appeal to those who hold information, I understand that you may have concerns about speaking to the police but shielding and protecting those responsible is not the answer, please do the right thing.”

Eight men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111 .

