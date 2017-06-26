Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fireworks, bricks and bottles were thrown at police officers when violence broke out at a protest following the death of man after a traffic stop.

Fourteen officers were injured in the clash on Sunday, June 25, with four taken to hospital for treatment.

Earlier crowds had joined a peaceful protest outside Forest Gate police station over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa.

The 25-year-old died after being detained by police in Newham on Thursday, June 15. Campaigners claim he was “brutally beaten”.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating and said a preliminary post-mortem on Thursday indicated there were no spinal injuries and the cause of death was still to be confirmed.

Borough commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Larnder, engaged with protest organisers in a bid to calm the crowd.

Later some of the crowd- many of whom had not been involved in the original protest - returned to the police station and began throwing items at officers and lit several rubbish fires.

They were dealt with by the London Fire Brigade.

Public order-trained officers, including some from the Territorial Support Group, were deployed and the crowd had mostly dispersed by 3am the following morning.

Chief Superintendent Larnder said: “Whilst we will always support the right for lawful protest, the events of last night cannot be justified. Not only were our officers confronted by violence, with several of them being injured, but local residents were severely disrupted.

“Behaviour such as that seen overnight will not be tolerated and an investigation will begin to identify those individuals who targeted our officers.”

The Met said in statement: “Fourteen officers received injuries, four of whom were taken to hospital for medical treatment. These include a male police sergeant who was knocked unconscious after an object struck his helmet, as well as officers with neck, leg and wrist injuries. All four officers have since been discharged.

“A police vehicle that was responding to a separate incident was damaged after it was targeted by protesters.”

Five people were arrested over the clash.

Three males aged 16, 22 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Two men aged 19 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Two remain in police custody. The other three have been released from custody under investigation.

Enquiries continue.

