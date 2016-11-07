Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An police officer from Tower Hamlets was repeatedly beaten about the head during a raid on a suspected cannabis factory in Bow.

Detectives were called to tower block Dorrington Point at around 11.30pm on Saturday, November 5 after a tip-off about drugs at the premises.

They found a cannabis factory set up within one of the flats and while they were still there a 42-year-old man returned to the scene.

He attempted to flee and when a uniformed officer attempted to stop him he began attacking him - striking him repeatedly over the head- until he was restrained by the other officers.

The injured officer was taken to a south London hospital where he is still recovering after being treated for multiple injuries to the head, a swollen left cheek bone and a swollen left hand.

A number of suspected cannabis plants were recovered from the address by police.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and GBH and was taken to an east London police station for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing.

DS Mike Baines from Tower Hamlets CID: “This is another one of many examples of officers putting themselves in harm’s way to catch and detain violent suspects. The man involved did not hesitate to attack police. I’d like to pay tribute to the bravery of the officer who stopped him from evading police.”

