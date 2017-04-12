Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Mile End.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim was with his friends in Wager Street when they were approached by another group of men.

A fight broke out and a 20-year-old man was stabbed at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, April 11.

He was taken to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 5.30pm.

Next of kin have been informed but police are still awaiting formal identification.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, April 12, and taken to an east London police station.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack and say they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 020 8721 4868. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org .

