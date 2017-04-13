Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fifth man has been bailed as police investigate a fatal stabbing at an off-licence in Canning Town.

Ahmed Deen-Jah, 21, was attacked at the shop in Freemasons Road and pronounced dead at 3.40pm on Sunday, April 2.

A post-mortem gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Police have arrested five men on suspicion of murder so far.

The fifth, a 19-year-old who was arrested on Monday, April 10, has been bailed by Police until a date in May.

Two 21-year-olds, a 20-year-old and another 19-year-old have also been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes said: “This was a particularly brutal attack on a young man.

“We are still trying to establish the circumstances behind this incident, and we are continuing to appeal to anybody who was in the Freemasons Road area at around the time of the attack, or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something, to come froward and speak to officers or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 020 8345 1570.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by going to crimestoppers-uk.org .

