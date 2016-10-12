Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have warned Londoners to “act in a responsible manner” as they investigate a number of creepy clown incidents in the capital.

The Met are looking into a number of reports including several occurrences that could meet the threshold of a criminal offence.

These include an incident at Hither Green in Lewisham, where a suspect dressed as a clown allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl with a small penknife.

Commander Julian Bennett, lead for the Met’s Autumn Nights campaign, said: “Our primary responsibility is identifying and investigating those incidents where a criminal offence has occurred.

“However, anti-social behaviour can leave people feeling scared, anxious and intimidated and I would urge those who are causing fear and alarm to carefully consider the impact their actions have on others.

“In the run-up to Halloween it is expected that these types of incidents will increase but with the launch of our annual Autumn Nights campaign in the coming weeks, Safer Neighbourhood Officers working in partnership with other agencies will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols and will be on hand for those who are especially vulnerable during this period.

“While we do not want to stop people from enjoying themselves it is important that while having fun they remember to act in a responsible manner and understand that they could be prosecuted if a criminal offence is committed.”

The appeal comes after a clown allegedly holding a knife was spotted in a car park at the Samuda Estate on the Isle Of Dogs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police non-emergency line on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

