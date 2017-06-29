Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a man known to spend time in Canning Town following an acid attack in Beckton.

A 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were sat in a parked car in Tollgate Road when it is believed a man threw or sprayed a corrosive substance through the open window.

The car drove away and was chased by the suspect before it crashed into a fence and the attacker ran away.

Police were called at 9.15am on Wednesday, June 21, but the victims had already been taken to hospital by members of the public when officers arrived.

Both victims had suffered burn injuries, which have been described by police as life-changing.

A Go Fund Me page set up after the attack named the victims as business management student Resham Khan, who was celebrating her 21st birthday on the day of the attack, and her cousin Jameel Muhktar.

Resham took to Twitter to describe the "excruciating" pain of the attack and said she watched her clothes burn away.

She also criticised the response of the emergency services, saying that she and her cousin were left naked by the side of the road begging strangers for water for 45 minutes until a member of the public drove them to hospital.

Resham had just returned to the UK after spending nine months on an exchange program in Cyprus, and was due to start a new job and begin modelling for Asian bridal, make up and hair artists. She had not seen her cousin for two years before the day of the attack.

According to the page, Resham needed a skin graft after suffering damage to her left eye and burns across her arms, legs, face and shoulder. Jameel also required a skin graft and was put in an induced coma after suffering first degree burns across his body and face and damage to his right eye.

Police want to speak to John Tomlin, 24, in connection with the attack and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and with a stocky build and short fair hair.

He is known to frequent the Canning Town area.

The public are advised not to approach Tomlin if they see him but to call 999 immediately.

Detective Superintendent Neil Matthews said: “I would like to reassure the public that our continued focus remains on finding the person responsible for this horrendous act of violence.

“We will continue to progress these enquiries as quickly as humanly possible and fully understand concerns that they should be brought to justice quickly.”

Police added that although enquiries are ongoing, there is nothing to suggest the attack was racially or religiously motivated.

An address in E16 was searched on the afternoon of the attack but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about Tomlin should call police on 101. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

