Police will guard every polling station in Tower Hamlets in an attempt to crack down on electoral fraud and voter intimidation ahead of the general election.

The measures being brought in also include exclusion zones outside some polling stations and a dedicated hotline for candidates and their agents to report any allegations of fraud.

A statement on the Tower Hamlets Council website said: “When residents go to the polls to elect Members of Parliament for Bethnal Green and Bow, and Poplar and Limehouse constituencies, the police will be present at all polling stations.

“Among their tasks will be to prevent large groups of campaigners from congregating outside and obstructing or intimidating voters.”

The council is also working to ensure every postal vote is verified against the original application to make sure every voter is who they claim to be, and has verified every new voter registration against data held by the Department of Work and Pensions and council records.

Acting returning officer for Tower Hamlets, Will Tuckley, said: “We work closely with the police and the Electoral Commission to monitor elections, and this has resulted in a significant reduction in allegations of fraud since 2014, and only a handful in the last three elections [Greater London Authority, EU referendum and Whitechapel by-election].

“Some of the measures brought in by the council such as exclusion zones outside polling stations have now been recommended nationally as good practice.”

The Evening Standard reported that all leave has been cancelled for police officers in Tower Hamlets to make sure each polling station can be guarded, with exclusion zones extended up to 30 metres at certain venues.

In 2015, Bethnal Green and Bow recorded a 64% turn out of an electorate of 82,727, and Poplar and Limehouse recorded a 62% turn out of an electorate of 82,081.

The number of eligible voters has grown in both seats over the last two years, with registered voters in Bethnal Green and Bow now numbering 85,951 and those in Poplar and Limehouse reaching 87,183.

The 2017 general election will take place on Thursday, June 8.

