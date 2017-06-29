Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was murdered in East Ham.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a stabbing in White Horse Road near its junction with Gresham Road at 8.10pm on Monday, June 26.

Paramedics treated a 34-year-old man at the scene before taking him to an east London hospital, but he was later pronounced dead at 8.53pm.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 28, police arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the attack.

Both remain in custody at east London police stations.

Police have yet to release the victim’s identity pending formal identification but it is understood his next of kin have been informed.

A post mortem is set to take on place at East Ham Mortuary on Thursday, June 29.

Detectives from the homicide and major crime command continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of the stabbing to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

