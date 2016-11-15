Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Plaistow man has been jailed for 20 years after stabbing Edward Stokes to death in a fight outside a pub.

Reece Hussain-Lester, 22 of Upland Road, knifed the victim during a mass brawl outside the Army Navy pub in New Barn Street.

Edward,29 had been drinking with his family in the pub when there was a confrontation between some of them and the group Hussain-Lester was part of.

Edward was not involved but when the argument escalated into a fight he was singled out and stabbed twice. Three other men were also injured as Hussain-Lester fled from the pub.

He was found guilty of Edward’s manslaughter and injuring two other men at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 11. He was found not guilty of a count of grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced at the same court on Monday, November 14 to 14 years in prison for manslaughter and six years for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, to run consecutively.

He was also handed a two year jail term for unlawful wounding, to run concurrently.

Detective Chief Inspector Cliff Lyons, Homicide and Major Crime Command, who led the investigation said: "Edward's life was needlessly ended. I hope that Hussain-Lester's sentencing brings some form of closure to Edward's family."

