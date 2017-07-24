Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peruvian tall ship Union- the world’s second largest of her kind - has arrived in West India Docks for six days.

The 115 metre vessel docked at South Quay on the Isle Of Dogs at round 4pm on Monday, July 24 with members of the crew perched on the rigging.

Traditional music drew crowds out from nearby offices who were also treated to a display of Peruvian dancing.

Union’s visit to London coincides with the National Day Of Peru (Friday, July 28) and a series of events will be held to foster the relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador of Peru in the United Kingdom Claudio De la Puente Ribeyro said: “The Union is an emblematic and iconic ship and it has been a wonderful ad emotional experience to see this vessel arriving at the docks here in Canary Wharf.”

He invited all Londoners to step on board and take a tour of the ship which has four masts and 34 sails, which cover 3,400 metre sq when fully open.

It is used as a training ship by the Peruvian navy and most of the 243 people on board are cadets but also include, cooks, barbers, doctors and laundry staff.

Captain Franz Bittrich Ramirez said: “This is like a little Peru.

“Everything they learn in the classroom they out into practise on the ship.”

The cadets and officers will in turn be leaving the ship to visit Portsmouth Naval Base, tourists spots such as Big Ben and will play rugby at the Royal Naval College during their stay.

The public can visit the ship on July 25, 26, 27 and 29 from 10am to 4pm.

