Wakeup Docklands’ application to continue the wakeboarding centre in Royal Victoria Dock has been approved.

The attraction in Canning Town, complete with a large porta-cabin and the docked barge Oiler Bar, was granted permission to continue by Newham Council.

It’s time-limited planning permission ran out in April 2014 but the authority’s Strategic Development Committee approved Wakeup Docklands’ request to extend the permission to Deccember 2019.

In a report to the committee, the planning officer said the attraction was consistent with the council’s desire to “reinforce the Royal Docks’ economic role by embracing opportunities for tourism and leisure uses linked to the Docks”.

Situated at the western end of the Dock, Wakeup Docklands offers wakeboarding, stand-up paddleboarding and SUP yoga.

