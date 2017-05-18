Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents who tortured their baby daughter and then staged her death on an east London bus have been jailed.

Rosalin Baker, 25 and Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52 both of Morris Avenue, are behind bars after trying to cover up their abuse of three-month-old Imani Wiltshire.

They staged a “most devious” and “heinous” hoax which saw Baker board the Route 25 to Bow Church on Wednesday, September 28 and then pretend her daughter was in distress.

She then sat calmly by as passengers tried in vain to save the baby.

Police believe the infant, who was born prematurely, had suffered weeks of abuse at their hand and had died 24 hours earlier from her injuries.

A post mortem found the cause of death was a head injury and 40 separate injuries across Imani’s tiny body, including several fractures to her ribs, head and wrist which were not accidental.

The couple was arrested in 29 September but even then Baker said in a statement “she was in shock” and that she “loved her baby and never hurt her” and that Imani had a fall a few days previous but Baker thought she was fine.

During their trial at the old Bailey the jury heard that Imani was born at 28 weeks and spent 65 days on a ventilator, during which Baker only visited her 22 times and Wiltshire never visited.

Detectives believe the parents began abusing her shortly after taking her home to East Ham.

During court proceedings Baker admitted that her daughter was already dead when she strapped her to her chest on September 28 and hid her injuries with a cloth.

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

The mother topped up her Oyster at a convenience store in Church Road and moments later was helped aboard a bus by Wiltshire, who gave her a thumbs up.

About 20 minutes into the journey Baker asked a female passenger for help saying her daughter had stopped breathing.

Two woman tried to save the infant using CPR but eventually realised their attempts were futile.

During this Baker sat emotionless to one side on her mobile phone.

In a statement, on of the women who tried to help, Mrs Schmitz, recalled her horror at realising the baby was dead.

“I took the baby out of her sling and gave first aid for about ten minutes.

“I had never performed first aid on a baby before but I knew what I was doing. I blew air into Imani’s mouth and pushed onto her little heart but there was no reaction.

“I was in complete shock, it was one of the worse moments of my life. I tried my best but I couldn’t do anything to save Imani’s life.”

She said the event has left her distraught, unable to sleep and constantly questioning whether she could have done more to help the baby.

“I think about that day all the time. I now take medication to sleep. I can no longer take the bus and whenever I see a small baby I always think of Imani. It just breaks my heart.

“When I think of Baker I can’t call her a mother, she is a monster. Both Baker and Wiltshire are the worse kind of people.”

Following their trial Baker and Wiltshire were found guilty of causing or allowing the death, or serious physical harm of their daughter.

They were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 18 May to 11 years’ imprisonment.

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Inspector John Marriott, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said neither had show any remorse for their crime and he was pleased with the sentences.

“The loss of any child is tragic but to know that baby Imani was tortured and was probably in considerable pain in her last few hours is heart-rendering.

“Imani was a premature baby and from the very moment she was born the odds were stacked against her. Despite a challenging start to life she fought to survive but sadly her fight was short-lived as she suffered at the hands of the very people who were supposed to love, nurture and protect her.

“Baker and Wiltshire orchestrated the most devious of plans in an attempt to cover up the abuse.

Their ruse quickly unravelled.

“The events of that day will have a lasting and devastating impact on the many passengers on board the bus. Many of those who stepped in to provide medical assistance were left completely distressed when they realised their efforts to save Imani were futile.

“Baker misled these good Samaritans and gave no thought to anyone but herself as she callously remained on her mobile phone throughout. I would like to thank all those on the bus that day who stepped in to help.

“The level of violence and cruelty inflicted on such a young child is something that I have never come across during the course of my career and I hope never to witness anything like this again.”

