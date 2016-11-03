Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chairman of the London Legacy Development Corporation has resigned in the wake of the latest scandal to hit the London Stadium.

David Edmonds quit after it was revealed that the stadium would face extensive yearly losses because of the £8million a year cost of moving the retractable seating.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ordered an inquiry into the new bill, which was only meant to be £300,000 a year. The cost has been compounded by the failure to secure a naming-rights partner for the stadium.

Although the retractable seating gives the impression that lower tiers can be rolled to and fro, it will take a team of labourers 15 days, working 24 hours a day to change the configuration. They have to be stored in a specific order too to ensure they can be reassembled.

Mr Edmonds, who was appointed chairman in September 2015, had originally joined the board of the Olympic Park Legacy Company in 2010 and continued as a London Legacy Development Corporation Board member since its inception in 2012.

He chaired the investment committee, and was also deputy chairman until his appointment as chairman. He also chaired the board of E20 LLP, the joint venture between the London Borough of Newham and the LLDC, responsible for the London Stadium and has played a leading role in planning for and delivering the post-Games legacy programme.

LLDC chief executive David Goldstone said: “David has made an enormous contribution to the legacy of the London 2012 Games and he has helped to steer the organisation through some extremely challenging issues. We thank him for all his hard work and wish him well in the future.”