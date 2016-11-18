Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Night Tube services are set to go live on a fourth London Underground line opening up a significant number of stations to nocturnal travellers on Friday and Saturday nights.

From Friday, November 18, Northern line trains will run throughout the night connecting with 24-hour operations on the Jubilee, Central and Victoria lines.

The change means those living and working in Canary Wharf can now travel as far as Morden, Edgware and High Barnet from the estate via connections at Waterloo only.

This is because the Bank branch of the line through central London is excluded from the timetable meaning there is no interchange with the Jubilee at London Bridge after standard services stop running.

This means those heading to King’s Cross must change at Warren Street for a Victoria line service.

Mill Hill East is also excluded from the Night Tube timetable.

Services on the Piccadilly line are set to follow suit on December 16.

In the meantime here’s a breakdown of what Londoners can look forward to when the latest service goes live.

How frequent are the trains?

Victoria line – On average every 10 minutes across the entire line.

Central line – Every 10 minutes between White City and Leytonstone and approximately every 20 minutes between Ealing Broadway to White City and Leytonstone to Loughton or Hainault. No service between North Acton and West Ruislip, Loughton and Epping and Woodford and Hainault.

Jubilee line – Every 10 minutes across the entire line.

Northern line – Every eight minutes between Morden and Camden Town and approximately every 15 minutes from Camden Town to High Barnet or Edgware. There is no service on the Mill Hill East and Bank branches.

Piccadilly line – From Friday, December 16, every 10 minutes between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal 5. No service on the Terminal 4 loop, or between Acton Town and Uxbridge.

