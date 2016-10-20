Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Greenwich station has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found on a train near The O2 .

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said they were called to the area at around 11.07am and told The Independent that specialist officers were examining the item.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were on the scene and assisting the British Transport Police.

Social media posts showed police had cordoned off the area outside The O2.

Trains on the Jubilee Line were being held, causing delays on the whole of the line.

There is currently no service between Canary Wharf and Stratford and commuters have been asked to avoid the area.

Buses are currently unable to serve North Greenwich according to the TFL Bus Alerts twitter feed.

The O2 has not been evacuated.

