North Greenwich station is running normally Friday morning (October 21) after a suspicious package closed the hub for much of Thursday.

However, Jubilee line passengers at Stratford were forced to leave the station on Friday morning, 9am, after trains were suspended between West Ham and Stratford because of what TfL says is either "faulty fire equipment" or "fire alert". This has also halted London Overground and DLR services to Pudding Mill Lane as well.

The alert was over quickly but there was a small degree of panic as well as reports of a "stabbing incident" in the febrile atmosphere caused by Thursday's controlled explosion at North Greenwich.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command continue to examine the item which caused sufficient alarm that experts decided a controlled explosion was needed to make it safe.

The device was found on a train in the morning with the station finally opening early in the evening. Officers, together with The O2, decided it was safe for the gig by Canadian band Nickelback to go ahead but rock fans quickly had to change travel plans to avoid the Jubilee line, using the Thames Clippers and the Emirates Air Line to reach the venue.

A Met spokesman said: “While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation because it has the expertise to deal with incidents of this kind. British Transport Police is supporting them in their investigation.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious on this particular train or anywhere else we would urge them to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321, in an emergency always call 999.

“We continue to encourage the public to remain vigilant and alert at all times and report anything suspicious to police.”

The UK is on a heightened state of terrorist alert stoked by fears that an attack by Islamist extremists is highly likely.