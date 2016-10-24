Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager arrested in connection with the improvised bomb found at North Greenwich station has been named as Damon Smith.

Armed police tasered the 19-year-old in Holloway Road at lunchtime on Friday, October 21. He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

The tube station was evacuated and closed on Thursday, October 20 after police found the device on a Jubilee Line train. It was detonated using a controlled explosion and is being examined by a forensics team.

Officers sealed off a road in Newton Abbot, Devon, to search a property in connection with the case on Saturday. They found a suspicious device but said it was “not viable”.

Neighbours said Smith had lived at the Devon address with his mother until this summer, reports The Guardian . He left to start a computer course at London Metropolitan University, which has a campus on Holloway Road. His mother is understood to have moved too.

He is described as a fan of poker and posted videos of himself gambling online to his social media accounts.

Westminster magistrates court have granted a warrant for the police to hold Smith for questioning until lunchtime on Friday, October 28.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information to call the Anti Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. Report any suspicious activity to the police through the hotline or in an emergency 999.

