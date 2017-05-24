Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses at The O2 have say Ariana Grande’s gigs in London have not been cancelled, despite the star jetting back to America.

The singer has flown home to America after a bomb went off at her Manchester concert on Monday, May 22 killing 22 people.

The devastated star has offered to pay for the funerals of those who died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi set off the blast, reports The Mirror .

They include eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, Olivia Campbell, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, John Atkinson, 26, Alison Howe, 45, Lisa Lees, 47, Kelly Brewster, 32, Martyn Hett, 29, and Polish couple Angelika and Marcin Klis.

Ariana tweeted on Tuesday: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

And there were reports she had postponed her world tour indefinitely.

But The O2 says no decision has been made yet about whether her concerts in London will go ahead.

A statement on social media said: “Thanks to everyone who has been in touch. We understand and appreciate you are waiting for information as to whether the shows are going ahead on Thursday and Friday at The O2.

“We’re still in contact with the tour promoters regarding a final decision. As yet the tour is not officially postponed or cancelled, despite media reports.

“We promise that as soon as we have clear information we’ll let everyone know.

“Thank you again for bearing with us in what is a difficult time for all involved.”

Following the bombing the UK terror threat level has been raised to critical, meaning an attack is considered imminent, and extra police and 984 members of the military have been deployed in London.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs welcomed the move, saying the community needed reassurance after the “heartless and cowardly” attack.

He added: “Nothing can ever justify the murder of innocent children.

“Londoners know the dreadful impact these attacks can have and we all stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

"It is more important than ever that we stand shoulder to shoulder to show that these cowardly attacks will not divide us, nor do the attackers represent any race or religion.

He urge residents to report anything suspicious to police.

The O2 said it’s security checks have also been “enhanced” in the wake of the atrocity.

A statement said: We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families.

“The O2 operates a thorough security regime and enhanced security checks are already in place. Security is monitored at all times to ensure the safety of all our visitors and we have a regular dialogue with the UK security services and police.

“Anyone visiting The O2 should allow extra time for enhanced security checks.”

More details about security at The O2 can be found here .

