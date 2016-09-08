Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Nine charged after London City Airport protest

The group are accused of aggravated trespass and being unlawfully airside after the demonstration led to flights being heavily disrupted

Reuters
A police dinghy sails past as planes stand after a protest closed the runway causing flights to be delayed

Nine people have been charged after a Black Lives Matter UK protest causes severe flight disruption at London City Airport .

Five men and four women, aged between 23 and 32, have been charged with aggravated trespass and being unlawfully airside within a restricted area of a plane.

They were released on bail until Wednesday, September 14 when they will appear before magistrates in Westminster.

Black Lives Mattter UK claimed responsibility for the protest after police were called to the airport at 5.40am on Tuesday, September 6.

Patrol cars and officers made their way on to the tarmac at the Docklands hub and found the nine demonstrators huddled together clutching banners.

A number of flights in and out of London City Airport were cancelled, delayed or diverted because of the incident.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Flights to Alicante from London City Airport launched

Despite Brexit the English and Spanich nations are closer than ever via the new British Airways route from the Docklands airport

Related Tags

Places
London City Airport

Most Read in News

  1. UK & World News
    Guinness World Records: A supersized cat, a leaping llama and a man on fire - this year's weird and wonderful entries
  2. London City Airport
    Nine charged after London City Airport protest
  3. Woolwich
    Show home launches at Pavilion Square in Woolwich
  4. Isle of Dogs
    Wardian London homes near Canary Wharf set for launch
  5. Docklands
    Spire London at Docklands set to launch in October

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Isle of Dogs
    Wardian London homes near Canary Wharf set for launch
  2. East London
    Team behind Studio 338 announce launch of east London club The Bridge
  3. Tower Hamlets Council
    Tower Hamlets petitioners face bankruptcy over legal wrangle
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. UK & World News
    Guinness World Records: A supersized cat, a leaping llama and a man on fire - this year's weird and wonderful entries
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter