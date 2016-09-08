Nine charged after London City Airport protest

A police dinghy sails past as planes stand after a protest closed the runway causing flights to be delayed

Nine people have been charged after a Black Lives Matter UK protest causes severe flight disruption at London City Airport .

Five men and four women, aged between 23 and 32, have been charged with aggravated trespass and being unlawfully airside within a restricted area of a plane.

They were released on bail until Wednesday, September 14 when they will appear before magistrates in Westminster.

Black Lives Mattter UK claimed responsibility for the protest after police were called to the airport at 5.40am on Tuesday, September 6.

Patrol cars and officers made their way on to the tarmac at the Docklands hub and found the nine demonstrators huddled together clutching banners.

A number of flights in and out of London City Airport were cancelled, delayed or diverted because of the incident.

