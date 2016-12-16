Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Canary Wharf passengers will now have 24-hour weekend access to as far as Heathrow and Cockfosters with the arrival of the Night Tube on the Piccadilly line.

Late night party-goers in the Docklands area could already use the entire Jubilee line throughout Friday and Saturday nights as well as the Central, Northern and Victoria lines.

And now, with the Piccadilly line joining the fold on Friday, December 16, they can access every station between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal Five, as the Piccadilly trains stop at Green Park.

The trains will be running on average every 10 minutes but there will be no service on the Terminal Four loop or between Acton Town and Uxbridge.

Plans are still in the pipeline to expand the night time service to part of the Metropolitan, Circle, District and Hammersmith And City lines once modernisation programmes are complete.

It is hoped that the operation will include parts of the London Overground in 2017 and the DLR by 2021.

