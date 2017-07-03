Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The London Overground service in east London will soon run 24-hours, it has been announced.

The Night Overground line will run between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction on Fridays and Saturdays from December this year, and plans are in place to extend the route to Highbury and Islington in 2018.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Our Night Tube services have been a real success right across the capital, so I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be bringing the Night Overground to the east London line later this year.

“It will provide huge benefits to Londoners and visitors to our city, helping those working hard through the night and all those out enjoying everything London has to offer, as well as creating jobs and boosting our economy.”

Transport for London’s director of London rail, Jonathan Fox, said: “The east London route is one of the most popular parts of the London Overground network, particularly late in the evening.

“Expanding night services to this key part of the London Overground will make it easier for customers to enjoy the vibrant night time culture that east London has to offer, supporting the economy in this much-loved area of the capital.

“The Night Tube has already provided a boost to our economy and supported thousands of permanent jobs. We hope the Night Overground will build on this success even further.”

The line will connect with the Night Tube network at Canada Water on the Jubilee line, and later with Highbury and Islington on the Victoria line. Night services will not call at Whitechapel station until Crossrail works there are complete. Work is expected to finish in the summer of 2018.

The Night Tube currently runs on the Central, Victoria, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines. Future plans include expanding the 24-hour services to include parts of the Metropolitan, Circle, District and Hammersmith and City lines once modernisation programmes are complete in 2023.

