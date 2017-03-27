Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of terror attack victim PC Keith Palmer have said they are ‘incredibly proud’ of him and have thanked those who were with him in his last moments.

In a statement his loved ones, including wife Michelle Palmer who works for Newham Council, paid tribute to the 48-year-old who was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood on Wednesday, March 22.

They said: ““We have been overwhelmed by the love and support for our family, and most especially, the outpouring of love and respect for our Keith.

“We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the past few days for their kindness and generosity. The police have been a constant, unwavering support at this very difficult time. It has made us realise what a caring, strong and supportive family Keith was part of during his career with the police. We can’t thank them enough.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the people who were with Keith in his last moments and who were working that day. There was nothing more you could have done.

“You did your best and we are just grateful he was not alone. We care about him being remembered for his selfless bravery and loving nature. We miss him so much, but we are also incredibly proud of Keith.”

PC Palmer had a five-year-old daughter with wife Michelle who works in the legal and governance team at Newham Council.

Chief executive Kim Bromley-Derry said: “The thoughts of everyone at the council are with Michelle, her family and her friends at this extremely difficult time. We have offered her our full support.

“We have also offered practical and emotional support to colleagues who work closest with her as they come to terms with the news. Our employee assistance programme is available around the clock.

“The shocking and tragic events that happened in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon have left us all shocked and deeply saddened. A period of silence was held across our council buildings on Thursday and the flags were lowered at the Old Town Hall in Stratford.

“A book of condolence was opened at our Newham Dockside offices for those staff wishing to offer their sympathy.”

Masood killed three people and injured 50 others when he drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament before being shot dead by police.

His victims were PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, who was in her 40s and worked at a London sixth-form college, US tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from south London.

A memorial fund set up by the Metropolitan Police Federation to raise money to support Michelle and her family has so far raised over £736,327.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here .

