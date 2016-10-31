Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert from Newham who photographed up women’s skirts in Stratford railway station has been convicted.

Marvin McKenzie, of Vansittart Road in Forest Gate, followed lone females up stairs at the busy commuter hub to take the images.

The 29-year-old has also been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who he followed home from Harlow railway station on Thursday, March 17. He grabbed the 38-year-old victim on a footpath between Fifth Avenue and Newstead Way.

He was arrested in May and charged with sexual assault and five counts of outraging public decency.

McKenzie was found guilty by jury of one count of sexual assault and four counts of outraging public decency at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, October 27. He was found not guilty of one count of outraging public decency.

Investigating officer DC Leo Fordham said: “This case has shown Marvin McKenzie as a sexual predator and poses a risk to women

“He preyed on several women who were alone as they went about their daily commute.

“Thankfully he has now been brought to justice, and I extend my thanks to colleagues from the British Transport Police for their teamwork.

“I also commend the bravery and resolve displayed by the victims during the investigation.”

McKenzie is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, November 18.

