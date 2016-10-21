Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A corrupt prisoner officer from Newham has been jailed after being caught trying to smuggle drugs to inmates she was guarding.

Tiana Duncan of Capel Road was caught with more than 220g of cannabis hidden under her clothing during a staff search at HMP Thameside . The Greenwich-based prison houses category B male prisoners who do not require maximum security, but for whom escape would still pose a large risk to members of the community.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug on September 2.

She was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, October 20 to three years and four months behind bars.

DC Scott Pavitt, the officer in the case for the Met’s London prison anti-corruption team, said: “Drugs have a huge impact on our prisons, affecting the behaviour of prisoners and increasingly the likelihood of violence and disorder.

“As a prison officer, Duncan was in a position of authority and has undermined the hard work of her colleagues by attempting to bring in an illegal drug into the prison.”

