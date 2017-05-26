Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men from east London are due to appear in court charged with terrorism and firearm offences.

Umar Ahmed Haque, 24, Muhammad Abid, 27, Nadeem Ilyas Patel, 25, all from Newham and Abuthaher Mamun, 18, from Barking were all arrested on Wednesday, May 17.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 May.

Haque is accused of five offences- one of preparing to commit an act of terrorism between March 25 and May 18 2017 and four of possessing a record of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Abid is charged under terror laws of failing to disclose information about Haque to police.

Patel is charge with conspiring with Haque to possess any firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Mamun is charged with assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

The men were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and MI5.

The charges are linked to activity in the UK.

They are not linked to the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook