Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Manor Park has admitted sexually assaulting a woman as she travelled on the Central line.

Shobankumar Jothiraman, 38, was seen by plain clothed police officers walking up and down the platform at Mile End station and looking at women before he boarded a Tube on Tuesday, August 8.

During the journey to Liverpool Street, he stood unnecessarily close to a 25-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her from behind, over her clothes.

Officers intervened and arrested him, and Jothiraman pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on a female at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 9.

Jothiraman, of Sibley Grove, was sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

Investigating officer PC Graham Evans said: “No one should have to experience unwanted sexual behaviour whilst travelling on the Underground.

“Judging by his conduct on the platform, Jothiraman was seeking a woman to assault in this manner before he boarded the train.

“Unfortunately for him, plain clothed British Transport Police officers were conducting patrols on the line he had chosen to offend at, and he was swiftly arrested and brought before the courts.”

Transport for London’s head of transport policing, Siwan Hayward, said: “Everyone has the right to travel without fear or intimidation and alongside the police we will eradicate unwanted sexual behaviour from public transport in London.

“This case sends a clear message to all potential offenders that plain clothed officers operated on our services. Offenders will be caught and brought to justice for their disgusting crimes.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook Thames Magistrates’ Court