A car-jacker used a machete-style knife to threaten a terrified driver in Newham.

A gang of three males targeted the 22-year-old victim just after midnight.

They blocked the road near a railway bridge as he drove along Bluebell Avenue in Manor Park.

One leapt on the bonnet of the Volkswagen Passat and another opened the driver’s door.

The suspect produced a large machete-style knife and threatened the victim, who was then dragged out of his vehicle and his wallet and mobile phone stolen.

The trio of attackers got into the car and sped off.

Detectives have released CCTV imagery of a man they want to trace in connection with the crime on November 19, 2016.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

If you recognise the man in the picture, or you have information about this incident, please call police on 101, Tweet @MetCC.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

