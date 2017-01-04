Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s just a few days into the new year and my resolution of shedding the excess pounds is already like my thighs - wobbly.

I didn’t really stand a chance.

I thought I’d get shot of all the usual Christmas and New Year leftover goodies – mince pies, Christmas cake, tubs of chocolates – by taking them into the office under the pretence of wanting to share the 2017 love with my colleagues.

On Tuesday, I staggered with the weight of my sugar mountain into the staff room. I took a double take. Yes, I was in the right room but it had been transformed into something akin to Willy Wonka’s factory. Sweets, cakes and treats of all varieties were piled up on all available work tops, bursting out of nooks and crannies.

It would appear everyone wants to spread the love, helping to spread waistlines in the process.

The problem is that it won’t stop once the festive leftovers have been scoffed.

From Foodie Friday when each week a colleague brings in a new dessert, cake or pastry they’ve mastered; goodies to celebrate a co-worker’s birthday; and sweet titbits and morsels brought back from holidays, sugary treats will be on the office menu almost daily.

There is no escape. What’s a girl, with mediocre willpower and a penchant for stress-fuelled eating, to do?

It would appear I’m not alone in my struggle. According to new reports health experts are warning that offices nationwide have become a daily hazard after succumbing to “cake culture”.

The faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) has said the growing trend of daily sweet offerings in the office is contributing to poor oral health and the obesity epidemic.

It has suggested that “combating cake culture” should be a New Year’s resolution of workplaces in 2017.

Somehow, as with my own resolution, I don’t think this one will last particularly long.

What else but a doughnut or 10 a day makes the world of nine-to-five a more endurable experience.

