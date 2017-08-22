Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two new Thames Clippers are now working together on the thames.

Jupiter began service on Thursday (August 17) after completing the 200 mile journey from the Wight Shipyard Co Ltd on the Isle of Wight to Clippers HQ at Trinity Buoy Wharf.

She joined sister ship Mercury which was put to work on the Thames in June.

MBNA Thames Clippers’ co-founder and CEO Sean Collins said: “Being able to welcome our newest fleet member is a great milestone for MBNA Thames Clippers as well as the capital itself.

“Having increased our capacity along the River Thames by 30% in the last two years through the continued introduction of new boats we’re proud to be playing a key role in opening up this London lifeline to even more commuters and visitors.”

Both passenger catamarans form a £6.3million investment in London’s port and transport infrastructure to provide additional capacity across the River Thames network.