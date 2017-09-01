Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new station at Abbey Wood, on the Crossrail network , is coming together, piece by piece, an befitting its name, it has an impressive display of timber at its heart.

The upgrade, by Network Rail and Crossrail, is reaching its final stages and will host Southeastern services later this year before the Elizabeth line opens in 2018. The station will act as the terminal on the spur that also features Canary Wharf, Custom House and Woolwich stations.

Over the last four years, Network Rail has expanded the railway through Abbey Wood from two to four tracks, constructed two new platforms and installed the overhead line equipment that will be used to power Elizabeth line services.

(Image: Crossrail)

The new station resembles a manta ray from above and features a timber structure roof and a glass façade to give the station a light and airy feel. The timber roof has been built using 31 tonnes of steel beams, the four largest timber beams are 45m and the roof is finished off with a zinc covering.

Meanwhile, the tracks have been expanded from two to four and there are two new platforms.

(Image: Crossrail)

The station’s new concourse measures 1,600sqm and will be finished with granite paving. Two new interchange footbridges, both of which will be fitted with a zinc roof to mirror the roof on the station, will enable passengers to interchange between the North Kent line and the Elizabeth line.

Peter Hulme, Network Rail Senior Programme Manager at Abbey Wood said: “The fantastic new station at Abbey Wood which will deliver a vastly improved passenger experience. The completed station will open to passengers using existing Southeastern services later this year.”