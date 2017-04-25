Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched following a death in Bow.

Police were called late on Sunday evening (April 23) to reports of an injured man on Bow Common Lane, E3.

Officers attended and found the 54-year-old man suffering a head injury and a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where his condition is stable and not life-threatening.

The 54-year-old man alerted police to another seriously injured victim inside a flat in Bow Common Lane.

Officers found a 60-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Officers administered first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene early on Monday morning.

Officers believe they know who the deceased is, but they are awaiting formal identification. The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and there are inquiries to track down the man’s family.

There has been no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the incident room at Barking on 020 8345 3734. To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.