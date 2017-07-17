Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was stabbed to death near Greenwich Park after reportedly being ordered to hand over his smartphone by two armed attackers.

The 31-year-old victim and his friends were confronted by the men on a moped in King William Walk on Saturday, July 15.

Witnesses said the victim initially thought the pair were joking when they pulled out a gun and demanded his phone, reports told The Independent.

Police said the victim was stabbed several times during an altercation with the men.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.15am to reports of gunshots and a person stabbed.

The victim was found with stab wounds at an address at the location and pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

Officers believe they know who the victim is but await formal identification

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Saturday.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command retain an open mind as to the motive.

Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this early stage it is understood the victim was approached on King William Walk by two suspects on a moped.

“One suspect is believed to have been in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, the other a knife.

“During an altercation between the suspects and the victim, the victim was stabbed. The suspected firearm was discharged but enquiries continue regarding this.

“The suspects then fled the scene on the moped, and the victim then managed to make his way to a nearby address to ask for help. He was later pronounced dead there.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to any part of the incident, or anyone with any information, to contact our incident room and assist our investigation.”

Anyone that can assist the investigation can contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005, or police via 101 or Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

