Murder investigation launched in Poplar after body found by All Saints DLR station

Police appeal for witnesses and information on the death in east London, believed to be the result of an altercation at Perfect Fried Chicken on East India Dock Road

Lesley Horner
Police inspect the area where the body was found

A murder investigation has been launched in Poplar after a man was found dead close to All Saints DLR station.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the victim, believed to be 31, was discovered on East India Dock Road just before midnight on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.22am.

It is believed the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of males inside Perfect Fried Chicken in East India Dock Road before he was followed down the street and attacked.

A resident on Facebook said someone had reported seeing three men fighting close to the area before two of them ran away.

Police helicopters and dogs were reportedly in the area during the early hours of the morning, with forensic officers in attendance.

The A13 East India Dock Road was shut between Cotton Street and Chrisp Street while investigations took place.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go to the website .

Recently Published

Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder

Raymond Sculley of Sherman House is accused of killing the 31-year-old who was found dead by All Saints DLR station near East India Dock Road

