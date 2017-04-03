Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has been stabbed to death in an off-licence in Canning Town.

The victim Ahmed Jah was knifed as he bought soft drinks from the shop which is less than 50 yards from his family home.

His family have paid tribute to the “funny and charming” young man.

Police were called to BJ Wines in Freemasons Road just before 3,30pm on Sunday, April 2 to report of a stabbing

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found him inside. Paramedics fought to save him but he died ten minutes later at 3.40pm.

A post mortem examination will be held in due course.

His heartbroken family gathered at the police cordon and uncle Deen Conteh told the Standard: “His dad heard the sirens and saw the helicopter overhead and knew something was wrong. But he didn’t know it was his son until the detectives turned up at his door.

“His little brother can’t believe what has happened. He keeps on trying to ring Ahmed’s phone praying he will pick up. He was a very energetic guy who cared deeply for his family.

“His mother was at work and is devastated. The horrible way he died is not fair for such a young man. We are desperate to know the reason why he is gone.”

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) have launched a murder investigation.

Three men, believed to be in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are currently in custody at an east London police station.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the HMCC on 020 8345 1570 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

