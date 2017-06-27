Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in East Ham.

Emergency services were called to White Horse Road, near to the junction of Gresham Road, at 8.10pm on Monday, June 26.

Paramedics treated the victim before taking him to an east London hospital. The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at 8.53pm.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course. There have been no arrests.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information about the stabbing or who was near to White Horse Road at the time to get in contact with them by calling 101.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

