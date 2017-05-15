Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after he was shot and stabbed in Bow.

Police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance were called to reports of a seriously injured man in Eagling Close at 4.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at 5.37pm. Police are waiting for formal identification, but believe they know the victim’s identity.

The Evening Standard have named him as Brenton Roper from Bow.

A post-mortem examination has not yet been held, but officers believe the man was shot and stabbed.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder and remain in custody at an east London police station.

Police are now searching for a woman in pink trousers who was seen in Eagling Close around the time of the murder.

Detective chief inspector Gary Holmes is leading the Met’s homicide and major crime command investigation.

He said: “This was a violent murder that happened in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon.

“There will be witnesses who have yet to speak with police who may have seen something significant.

“I want to hear from anyone with information, and in particular anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between 4.20pm and 4.40pm in the area of Eagling Close.

“I am aware of a white female wearing pink trousers who was seen in Eagling Close around the time of the murder. Even if she doesn’t think she saw anything significant, it is vital that this person makes contact with the police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Met’s incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website .

