A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was shot dead in North Woolwich.

Police and firearms officers were called to Roebourne Way near London City Airport at 10.44pm on Friday, April 7.

Paramedics fought to save the boy, believed to be in his mid-teens, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next-of-kin are in the process of being informed.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A short time later, a man aged in his early 20s, was found with a gunshot injury in Claremont Close. He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Piscopo of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation and said officers are working to establish the circumstances that led to the shootings and whether they are linked.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 345 3715 or via Twitter @MetCC

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

